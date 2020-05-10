Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Matthew Deans
News

Man freed from car in Bruce Hwy crash

Tegan Annett
by
10th May 2020 8:01 AM | Updated: 1:47 PM

Critical care paramedics were called to a two-car crash on the Bruce Hwy on the Sunshine Coast overnight.

Queensland Ambulance Service said the southbound lane crash was reported at Bells Creek at 9.42pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services used hydraulic rescue equipment to free one man from a car, due to his injuries.

He was treated by QAS for injuries to his arms and legs.

The other man was treated for a minor head injury.

They were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in stable conditions.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the one lane of the highway was closed for about an hour.

bruce hwy queensland ambulance service sunshine coast university hospital

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grafton’s gym a shining light for industry in dark times

        premium_icon Grafton’s gym a shining light for industry in dark times

        Business Australia-wide award for Fitness Business of the Year gives boost to gym shut down due to COVID lockdown

        Rescue helicopter CEO breaks down the mission numbers

        premium_icon Rescue helicopter CEO breaks down the mission numbers

        News THE vital service has flown more than 10,000 missions since 1982

        ROAD TOLL: Lockdown doesn’t stop local leadfoots on highway

        premium_icon ROAD TOLL: Lockdown doesn’t stop local leadfoots on highway

        Crime There may be less traffic on the road, but we’re still getting caught over the...

        SHOCK: Grafton Manly fan’s sweet 16th birthday surprise

        premium_icon SHOCK: Grafton Manly fan’s sweet 16th birthday surprise

        People and Places She wanted to watch a live game but scored a bigger present