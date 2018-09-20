Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has had his fingers cut off with a samurai sword. Picture: File image
A man has had his fingers cut off with a samurai sword. Picture: File image
Crime

Man has fingers cut off with samurai sword

by Talisa Eley
20th Sep 2018 7:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has had his fingers cut off with a samurai sword during an argument at a caravan park on Brisbane's northside.

The 45-year-old man lost all five digits on one hand after he was attacked at 8.20pm on Wednesday at the Gympie Rd, Aspley, property.

He was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

A 40-year-old local man was arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm.

He is due to front Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Thursday.

A police spokesman said the pair were known to each other.

attack samurai sword

Top Stories

    Father jailed over crash that killed son

    premium_icon Father jailed over crash that killed son

    News A father, who was driving under the influence of alcohol, has been sentenced to jail following the death of his son in a car crash last year.

    DEADLY DISCOVERY: Asbestos on Valley beach

    premium_icon DEADLY DISCOVERY: Asbestos on Valley beach

    Council News Old houses asbestos unearthed

    OUR SAY: Sorry is a good start after scar tree debacle

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Sorry is a good start after scar tree debacle

    Opinion Saying sorry just the start after scar tree cutting down debacle.

    Retro community mourns the loss of Valley's fashion icon

    Retro community mourns the loss of Valley's fashion icon

    News 'You will be forever missed and never forgotten beautiful lady'

    Local Partners