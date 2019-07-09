Man headbutts postie six times, threatens to kill cops' kids

Sam Semiao Snow, of Bangalow, has been sentenced over an ice-fuelled assault.

A MAGISTRATE has warned how ice can cause people to turn into "monsters", after a man was sentenced for headbutting police and a postman while under the influence of the drug.

Sam Semiao Snow, 28, appeared before Byron Bay Local Court via video link on Monday after pleading guilty for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and destroying or damaging property.

The Bangalow man was arrested on May 8 in Suffolk Park after he headbutted a postman six times and kneed him in the face, causing the victim to lose a tooth.

Snow had been accusing the victim of running him over and breaking his hand prior to the assault.

Police quickly attended the scene and, during the arrest, Snow headbutted one officer and spat at the officers.

Snow also threatened to kill the police and their children, and claimed he was the son of Immigration Minister Peter Dutton and all officers would be fired for arresting him.

Snow had been under the influence of drug ice at the time of the incident.

His solicitor, John Weller, told the court his client was "shocked" to learn of his own behaviour after he'd sobered up while in custody.

"It is very serious and bad behaviour, he couldn't believe it when he read the facts of what he did," Mr Weller said.

Magistrate Jeff Linden said Snow's case was a warning to anyone who had thought about taking the drug ice.

"It's a template for people to not use the drug ice because it creates monsters," Mr Linden said.

"There is other material that this is entirely out of character (for Snow) and not the sort of thing he would do out when not under the influence of the substance."

Snow was sentenced to a 20 months' community correction order and made to carry out 100 hours of community service.