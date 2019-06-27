Menu
A woman has died in suspicious circumstances at Kowanyama.
Crime

Man held following woman’s suspicious death

by Grace Mason
27th Jun 2019 9:39 AM
A 21-year-old woman is dead and a man is in custody following an alleged stabbing in a northern Queensland community.

Specialist detectives and forensic officers are being flown into the Cape York community of Kowanyama today following the suspicious death of the 21-year-old woman.

Far North police Det Acting Insp Mick Gooiker confirmed a 29-year-old man is in custody and assisting police with investigations.

He said the woman was initially taken to the local medical centre but was later pronounced dead.

More to come.

custody editors picks northern queensland police investigation suspicious death

