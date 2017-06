TOWED: A man has been taken to Grafton Base hospital following a crash between a truck and a van at Glenugie.

A MAN has been hospitalised following a crash between a truck and a van on the Pacific Highway at Glenugie this afternoon.

Emergency services raced to the scene of the incident, just north of Six Mile Lane, about 3.45pm.

According to a NSW Ambulance spokesman, a male patient has been transported to Grafton Base Hospital for treatment of a minor leg injury.

It is believed the truck driver didn't sustain any injuries.