Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRIME SCENE: A crime scene was established at an Auckland St service station last night after a man was taken to Gladstone Hospital with multiple suspected stab wounds.
CRIME SCENE: A crime scene was established at an Auckland St service station last night after a man was taken to Gladstone Hospital with multiple suspected stab wounds. Andrew Thorpe
Crime

Man hospitalised overnight after suspected stabbing

Andrew Thorpe
by
28th Aug 2018 4:31 AM

A MAN was hospitalised last night after being treated by paramedics at an Auckland St service station for multiple suspected stab wounds.

A crime scene was established at the business, which is next door to The Observer's office, as police investigators worked to piece together exactly how the man had arrived there and what occurred in the moments leading up to emergency services being called.

Police were called to the service station at 8.55pm, and paramedics were working to stabilise the man so he could be taken to hospital as of 9.17pm.

All that remained at the scene as of 9.45pm was a pushbike, which lay on its side at the shop entrance beside spatters of blood.

Forensic officers began an investigation of the scene later in the evening.

Shortly before midnight, a police spokesman said investigating officers had no one in custody at that point.

"Police are still trying to establish what's occurred and what exactly is involved," the spokesman said.

The man's condition remains unknown.

This is a developing story. Updates will follow today as details emerge.

 

A pushbike and spatters of blood were all that remained at the scene after paramedics took the man to Gladstone Hospital.
A pushbike and spatters of blood were all that remained at the scene after paramedics took the man to Gladstone Hospital. Andrew Thorpe
gladstone crime gladstone police
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Hogan opts out of 'revolving door' PMs

    premium_icon Hogan opts out of 'revolving door' PMs

    Opinion BUT will the Page MP's stand against the leadership shenanigans be enough to protect him from the wrath of voters?

    • 28th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    The shocking number of kids who can’t write

    premium_icon The shocking number of kids who can’t write

    Education A SHOCKING number of Year 9s in NSW have failed NAPLAN writing test.

    READY TO DANCE: Buccs earn grand final berth

    premium_icon READY TO DANCE: Buccs earn grand final berth

    Rugby Union YAMBA survive semi-final scare to notch win over Evans.

    New Pacific Highway: Residents have grave concerns

    premium_icon New Pacific Highway: Residents have grave concerns

    News Residents are concerned about the new highway

    Local Partners