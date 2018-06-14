Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rail crews at Virginia railway station. Picture: Steve Pohlner
Rail crews at Virginia railway station. Picture: Steve Pohlner
News

Train fall man in critical condition

by Sophie Chirgwin and Talisa Eley
14th Jun 2018 2:30 PM

A VISUALLY impaired man who fell on to tracks at a northside Brisbane station and became trapped under a train for 45 minutes is now in a critical condition.

He was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Womenâ€™s Hospital in a serious but stable condition with leg injuries following the incident at Virginia train station about 4.15pm on Wednesday.

The hospital has today confirmed his condition is now critical.

Witnesses reported seeing the man look disorientated and losing his balance before he fell on to the tracks.

 

Rail crews and emergency services at Virginia railway station. Picture: Steve Pohlner
Rail crews and emergency services at Virginia railway station. Picture: Steve Pohlner

The driver of an approaching train applied the brakes but could not stop in time, hitting the manâ€™s legs.

It took 25 firefighters up to 45 minutes to free him.

 

The accident suspended services on several lines as rail crews and emergency services worked to free the man and investigate. Picture: Steve Pohlner
The accident suspended services on several lines as rail crews and emergency services worked to free the man and investigate. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Police today told The Courier-Mail the man was vision impaired.

The incident resulted in train suspensions for the Sunshine Coast, Caboolture, Redcliffe and Shorncliffe lines yesterday, with major delays for several hours.

editors picks queensland rail

Top Stories

    Police charges over alleged Grafton jail drug supply

    Police charges over alleged Grafton jail drug supply

    Crime More arrests from striek force looking to large scale drug supply syndicate

    • 14th Jun 2018 4:00 PM
    BIGGER AND BETTER DEX: Our promise to pass 'pinch test'

    premium_icon BIGGER AND BETTER DEX: Our promise to pass 'pinch test'

    Opinion Here's how we're giving you even more value for your $1.80

    Yamba road's big dip to be fixed

    Yamba road's big dip to be fixed

    Council News Bumpy bridge approach to be filled

    Local Partners