Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man in his 90s has been seriously injured in a crash at Buddina, where he was trapped underneath his vehicle for some time.
A man in his 90s has been seriously injured in a crash at Buddina, where he was trapped underneath his vehicle for some time.
News

Man in 90s trapped underneath car in serious crash

Matty Holdsworth
by
8th Apr 2019 12:40 PM | Updated: 3:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN in his 90s has been seriously injured in a crash at Buddina, where he was trapped underneath his vehicle for some time.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews responded to the crash at Point Cartwright Dr and were on scene at 12.02pm.

A QAS media spokeswoman said the man was trapped for some time but had since be extricated.

"He has lacerations to his arms, legs and chest and has a hip injury," the spokeswoman said.

"But he is conscious and talking to paramedics."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services station officer Jason Evans said the man was pinned between the wall inside his own garage.

"He is actually doing pretty good, he has all his vital signs. It's lucky to not be more serious," Mr Evans said.

"It was a close confined job and he has done very well. His partner was in the car and she was fairly distraught." 

The man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

buddina crash editors picks paramedics qas queensland ambulance service sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Another measles infection found as anti-vaxxers take hold

    Another measles infection found as anti-vaxxers take hold

    Health Two travellers arriving back from Singapore infectious for a week in area

    Writing to the island on the long way home

    Writing to the island on the long way home

    News Valley's annual story competition launches

    • 8th Apr 2019 2:00 PM
    Vaccination complacency fear as flu season approaches

    premium_icon Vaccination complacency fear as flu season approaches

    Health Health authorities warn against flu vaccination complacency.

    CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: Work on the house? No way!

    CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: Work on the house? No way!

    Opinion When it's perfectly acceptable to bypass all those tedious tasks

    • 8th Apr 2019 3:00 PM