Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Megan Kirley, 40, was shot dead at semi-rural property in Karawatha, south of Brisbane, on February 9.
Megan Kirley, 40, was shot dead at semi-rural property in Karawatha, south of Brisbane, on February 9.
Crime

Man in court over shooting murder

by Aaron Bunch
4th Mar 2019 1:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of shooting a Brisbane mother-of-two in the head at her semi-rural property has been remanded in custody after briefly facing court.

Stafford Emmerson, 40, of Acacia Ridge faced Brisbane Magistrates Court today charged with the murder of Megan Kirley, 40, on February 9. He did not apply for bail and the matter was adjourned.

 

Megan Kirley, 40, was shot dead on February 9.
Megan Kirley, 40, was shot dead on February 9.

 

Stafford Emmerson appeared in court today.
Stafford Emmerson appeared in court today.

 

Ms Kirley was found dead by her partner at her Karawatha home.

Police say they are still trying to establish a motive for the crime, but there's nothing to suggest a link between Emmerson and Ms Kirley or her partner.

Emmerson was arrested on Saturday after a tip-off following a public appeal for help to find him. Detectives found him at a house in Regents Park, south of Brisbane.

The matter will return to the same court on April 8.

court crime editors picks karawatha megan kirley shooting

Top Stories

    Coffs Harbour-Grafton labelled youth unemployment hotspot

    premium_icon Coffs Harbour-Grafton labelled youth unemployment hotspot

    News THE region tops the state and is the second worst area for youth unemployment nationally, only behind outback Queensland

    Let there be light on Rushforth upgrade

    premium_icon Let there be light on Rushforth upgrade

    Soccer FOOTBALL players celebrate as light floods across the park.

    WANTED: Police make public appeal over outstanding warrants

    WANTED: Police make public appeal over outstanding warrants

    Crime Can you help police locate these people wanted on arrest warrants?

    Sweet jobs need protection from Indian subsidies

    premium_icon Sweet jobs need protection from Indian subsidies

    Business Sunshine Sugar operates in the Clarence, Richmond and Tweed valleys