Man in court over 'largest ever' ecstasy bust

Illicit drugs seized from accused drug dealers who police will allege were planning to sell the quantities at the Rabbits Eat Lettuce festival held over the Easter long weekend.

A BRIEF of evidence has been served in the case against a Queensland man accused of supplying a massive stash of ecstasy intended for a Northern Rivers rave held over Easter.

Jesse Jordan Harrold was arrested at Rappville on Good Friday, April 14, over the supply of more than 1800 ecstasy tablets.

The 20-year-old was pulled over by police at a mobile drug detection unit set up on Fullers Rd, en route to the Rabbits Eat Lettuce festival held nearby.

Police described the seizure as one of the largest ever relating to festivals across the Richmond Local Area Command.

Harrold, from Beenleigh, is charged with supplying a large commercial quantity of prohibited drugs, and other drugs charges.

Police allege he supplied 1832 pills of ecstasy weighing 549.8g. He is also accused of supplying an additional 100 tablets of MDMA weighing 27g, at Logan City on April 13.

He has been held in custody on remand since his arrest.

On August 8 in Lismore Local Court it was heard that the brief of evidence had been served, with a negotiation period to commence until September 19.

It will return to Lismore Local Court on that date.