A man is in a critical condition after a jetski accident on South Stradbroke Island.
News

Man, 54, dies after major jetski accident

by Talisa Eley
2nd Jan 2019 11:02 AM | Updated: 1:01 PM

UPDATE:

A MAN has died following a jetski incident at South Stradboke this morning.

Initial inquiries indicate about 8am the man was riding the jetski on the ocean side of the island when, for an unknown reason, fell from the jetski into the water.

Witnesses helped the man back to shore, but despite attempts at CPR, the 54-year-old Runaway Bay man died at the scene.

No other vessels were involved in the incident.

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner.

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of a major jetski accident at South Stradbroke Island, where a man was treated for "critical" injuries.

Crews performed CPR on the jetskier, after reports he fell from the jetski and took on water, one nautical mile north of the seaway.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the north seaway just before 8am.

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major jetski accident at South Stradbroke Island, with a man treated for "critical" injuries. Picture: Supplied.

Police are investigating the possibility he may have suffered a medical episode before falling.

A Volunteer Marine Rescue team ferried paramedics to the island and a rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene.

QAS confirmed he will not be transported to hospital.

Police rescue are currently at the scene. Picture: Supplied.
Police rescue are currently at the scene. Picture: Supplied.

