Man in critical condition after semi-trailer roll over

TRUCK ROLL OVER: A man in his 50s has been airlifted to a Brisbane hospital in a critical condition. David Nielsen

A TRUCK DRIVER has been airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane in a critical condition after a semi-trailer rolled on the Leichhardt Highway at Kowguran, 15 km north of Miles last night.

Police said initial information indicates a semi-trailer transporting rail carriage parts overturned before two vehicles travelling in opposite directions crashed into the trailer about 9.15pm.

The male driver of the semi-trailer, aged in his 50s, suffered life-threatening injuries after being trapped in the vehicle.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said they used hydraulic equipment to free him from the wreckage.

A male passenger from the second vehicle and the male driver of the third vehicle were airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Queensland Ambulance Service said one of the men sustained abdominal injuries and the other a shoulder injury.

A fourth male patient was transported in a stable condition to Miles Hospital with a wrist injury.

The Leichhardt Highway remains closed to all traffic with local diversions in place.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident.