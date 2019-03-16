Man dead after shooting outside Lismore hospital

HOSPITAL SHOOTING: POLICE have confirmed they are investing the death of a man who was shot by Corrective Service Officers at Lismore on Friday (March 15, 2019) evening around 7.30pm. A 43-year-old man, who was in the custody of the Corrective Services NSW officers, had been shot.

Update 7.27am Saturday: POLICE have confirmed they are investigating the death of a man who was shot by Corrective Service Officers at Lismore on Friday evening.

Officers from Richmond Police District were called to Lismore Base Hospital about 7.30pm yesterday (Friday), after reports of a shooting outside the hospital.

A 43-year-old man, who was in the custody of the Corrective Services NSW officers, had been shot.

Following the shooting he was taken into the hospital for treatment, however he died a short time later.

A crime scene has been established and investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident have commenced.

Two Corrective Services officers are assisting police with inquiries.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

