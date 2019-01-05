Menu
Detectives have charged a male from Hemmant, after he and another man allegedly held up a licenced premise in Belmont by knifepoint. File picture
Man in critical condition after South Grafton stabbing

Jarrard Potter
5th Jan 2019 6:36 PM

A SOUTH Grafton man has been charged after allegedly stabbing another man, leaving him in a home in South Grafton this morning, leaving him in a critical condition.

Emergency services were called to a home on Gardenia Way about 3.40am this morning after reports a man had been allegedly stabbed in twice in the abdomen.

The 28-year-old Eatonsville man was treated at the scene before being taken to Grafton Hospital, then flown to John Hunter Hospital where he remains in a critical condition after undergoing emergency surgery.

A 33-year-old South Grafton man was arrested a short time later and taken to Grafton Police Station where he was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He has been bail refused to Grafton Bail Court tomorrow.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were told the two men were arguing at the home before the alleged stabbing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

