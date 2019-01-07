Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash near Jimboomba this morning.
Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash near Jimboomba this morning.
News

Critical injuries after car-truck crash

by Sarah Matthews
7th Jan 2019 11:42 AM

A MAN has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after an accident south of Brisbane this morning.

The man was trapped in car after a collision with a truck, that caused the truck to overturn.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Cusack Lane, Jimboomba, about 7.15am.

A spokesman from QAS said the truck driver, an adult male, was stable and out of his vehicle.

The driver of the other car was trapped in the vehicle with serious injuries.

The QAS says they have taken two people to hospital, one in a critical condition to the PA Hospital and a patient in a stable condition to Logan Hospital.

More Stories

accident car collision crash motoring truck

Top Stories

    Amateur photographers the focus of competition

    premium_icon Amateur photographers the focus of competition

    News ON AGAIN for another year, the InFocus competition has two lots of $500 in prize money up for grabs, as well as the chance to be on the cover of plunge guide

    YEAR IN REVIEW: Biggest court dramas of 2018

    premium_icon YEAR IN REVIEW: Biggest court dramas of 2018

    Crime Take a look back at cases that made headlines

    Council, cops check on 4WDs on beach

    premium_icon Council, cops check on 4WDs on beach

    Council News Complaints made on vehicles on Brooms Head beach

    One dead, five injured in crash

    One dead, five injured in crash

    News Two adults and two children were travelling in the 4WD

    Local Partners