News

Incredible footage of man’s escape attempt

by Phoebe Loomes
7th May 2019 6:30 PM

Incredible vision shows a wanted man's desperate attempts to avoid arrest, as he jumps from a Gold Coast bridge into the Nerang River as police close in on him.

Helicopter video shows the man's allegedly stolen vehicle swerving on the road before driving onto the footpath.

The car travels on the wrong side of the road through an intersection at high speed, dodging other vehicles on the road.

It then comes to a stop on the Ross Street Bridge after police deployed tyre spikes.

The man leaves the car and runs to another car, where police say he tries to carjack the vehicle at knifepoint.

As the occupants of the car, a man and his daughter, begin to get out of the vehicle, police arrive and intervene, and the man tries to flee on foot.

He then dramatically flings himself over the two barriers on the bridge, throwing himself into the water to try and avoid arrest.

The man was arrested in the Nerang River by police.

Police allege the Maudsland man, 29, was first sighted in Benowa about 11am yesterday in a stolen Hyundai Santa Fe with fake number plates from NSW after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

 

 

The man tries to avoid arrest by jumping into the Nerang River on the Gold Coast. Source: 7 News
The man tries to avoid arrest by jumping into the Nerang River on the Gold Coast. Source: 7 News

 

The man tries to swim away. Picture: Queensland Police
The man tries to swim away. Picture: Queensland Police

 

He was apprehended in the Nerang River by police. Picture: Queensland Police
He was apprehended in the Nerang River by police. Picture: Queensland Police

He was charged with attempted robbery, dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving a motor vehicle without a driver's licence and two counts of obstruct police.

The man was wanted on other charges of rape and stealing in regards to incidents that occurred on May 5 in Ormeau Hills.

He was also charged with those offences.

He will appear in the Southport Magistrates Court today.

