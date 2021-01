A man has sustained injuries to several parts of his body after he was reportedly attacked by a crocodile in Far North Queensland.

Paramedics were called to an address off Lake Placid Road in Caravonica around 12.43pm where the man, aged in his 40s was injured

He sustained multiple minor lacerations to his hand, face and upper body.

The patient was taken to Cairns Hospital in a stable condition.

