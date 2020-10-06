Menu
Man in hospital after colliding with a pig

by Will Zwar
6th Oct 2020 9:38 AM
A man has collided with a pig on his motorcycle, suffering a fractured leg in the Greater Darwin area.

NT Police Northern Watch Commander Andrew Heath said the collision happened at Leonino Rd in Darwin River but details were still coming through.

"A 62 year old male on his motorbike has collided with a pig, Police say he has a fractured leg," he said.

"The job has just come through so Police and ambulance are just getting out there at the moment."

St John Ambulance Territory duty manager Craig Garraway confirmed the man was being taken back to hospital.

"They're heading back to town now with a male with minor injuries, maybe a couple of broken bones from this incident," he said.

"It was hit on the road."

 

will.zwar@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as Man in hospital after colliding with a pig

accident motorcycle collision pig

