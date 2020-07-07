Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two people were injured and one airlifted following a horrific single vehicle crash on Waterfall Way on Tuesday morning. Photo by Frank Redward.
Two people were injured and one airlifted following a horrific single vehicle crash on Waterfall Way on Tuesday morning. Photo by Frank Redward.
News

Man in hospital after fiery smash

Janine Watson
7th Jul 2020 10:50 AM | Updated: 12:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 53-year-old man is in a stable condition after being rescued from the scene of a horrific single vehicle crash.

The incident occured around 6.30am this morning on Waterfall Way, 15km west of Ebor near Western Boundary Trail.

Two people were injured and one airlifted following a horrific single vehicle crash on Waterfall Way on Tuesday morning. Photo by Frank Redward.
Two people were injured and one airlifted following a horrific single vehicle crash on Waterfall Way on Tuesday morning. Photo by Frank Redward.

The vehicle lost control and smashed into an embankment bursting into flames.

The 53-year-old was taken by ambulance then choppered to Tamworth Rural Refereal Hospital suffering head injuries.

The second occupant received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Emergency services responding to the single vehicle smash this morning. Photo : Northern NSW Helicppter Rescue Service
Emergency services responding to the single vehicle smash this morning. Photo : Northern NSW Helicppter Rescue Service

The 185km Waterfall Way is a scenic drive that links Coffs Harbour and Armidale.

It's very windy and steep in sections and has seen a number of serious accidents over the years.

RELATED:

Woman escapes fiery vehicle roll over near Bellingen

Shocking dashcam video shows truck smash on black spot road

The road passes through rainforest, river valleys and waterfalls, including New England and Dorrigo National Parks.

bellingen car roll over editors picks regional traffic accidents traffic accidents waterfall way crash
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXPLAINER: Two funeral homes vying for Maclean real estate

        premium_icon EXPLAINER: Two funeral homes vying for Maclean real estate

        News In a strange coincidence, two different funeral home businesses have their eyes on a piece of Maclean property. Here’s what you need to know

        PURSUIT: CCTV shows moment chase comes to crashing end

        premium_icon PURSUIT: CCTV shows moment chase comes to crashing end

        News VIDEO: Neighbours heard huge bang as car crashed through brick fence

        Clarence SES units face closure

        premium_icon Clarence SES units face closure

        News Three units face an uncertain future in the region following the retirement of a...

        Casino girl missing, investigations under way

        Casino girl missing, investigations under way

        News Police are appealing for public assistance to help find teen