Machete
Machete Marcelo Braga/elbragon
Crime

Man in hospital after machete attack

by Judith Kerr
15th Jul 2019 12:07 PM
POLICE have charged two men, following the alleged armed robbery of a man at Kingston last night.

Police said at 8.15pm, a 37-year-old Crestmead man was running along Juers St when he was approached by two men unknown to him.

They alleged one of the men produced a machete and threatened the 37-year-old, who attempted to run but tripped over, before being punched and hit over the head with the machete.

The two men then allegedly pinned the man to the ground and stole his wallet and mobile phone before fleeing the scene.

The victim sustained a head laceration and was transported to the Logan Hospital in a stable condition.

Police attended the scene and conducted patrols before charging two men.

A 36-year-old Slacks Creek man and a 23-year-old Slacks Creek man have now each been charged with one count of armed robbery in company using violence.

Both are scheduled to appear at the Beenleigh Magistrates Court today.

beenleigh magistrates court kingston machete attack

