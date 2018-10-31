Mum, son murdered 125km apart

A woman’s body was found in Red Cliffs, hours after her son was allegedly gunned down in his home 125km away. Picture: David Caird

A MAN is under police guard in a rural Victorian hospital recovering from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound after his mother and brother were yesterday found dead 125km apart.

The 58-year-old man was located at a property near Lake Victoria in the NSW western Riverina region at about 3pm. He sustained "what is believed to be self-inflicted injuries" police say.

Investigators found the body of an 82-year-old woman, believed to be the man's mother, at around 12.30pm at her home in Red Cliffs, just over the Murray River on the Victorian side of the border.

Later in the afternoon, they also found the body of a man, believed to be the alleged shooter's brother, at a home in Rufus, NSW, 125km from Red Cliffs.

No charges have been laid, but police are not searching for any other suspects.

"The exact circumstances are yet to be determined, however police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incidents," a police spokesperson said.

"All parties are believed to be known to each other."

The exact movements of the alleged shooter are still being pieced together, but it is believed the man first drove to his brother's home in Rufus with a real estate agent, the Herald Sunreports.

The agent is believed to have been tied up and the brother shot dead.

From there, it's alleged the 58-year-old man drove 125km to Red Cliffs where his mother was also shot dead.

After the second shooting, police say the man drove back to Rufus to free the real estate agent before driving home and shooting himself in the chest.

The alleged shooter, who has not yet been named, was transferred to a Victorian hospital and is being monitored. In the meantime, police from both states are co-ordinating on the investigation.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.