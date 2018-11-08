Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Driver about to be airlifted by helicopter after crash near Warwick.
Driver about to be airlifted by helicopter after crash near Warwick. Sarah Dionysius
Breaking

Man in serious condition airlifted after crash on major road

marian faa
by
8th Nov 2018 8:19 AM

Update: 8.45am:

A MAN has been airlifted to the Princess Alexander Hospital in a serious condition following a sing-vehicle crash on the Toowoomba Karara Rd this morning. 

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman could not confirm the man's injuries. 

Both lanes of the road are now open to all traffic. 

Earlier: 7.19am

A MAN is in a serious condition and about to be airlifted to hospital after a major crash in Felton this morning.

The driver, who was the only occupant, became trapped in his vehicle when it rolled over on the Toowoomba Karara Rd at 5.19am.

He has been freed and is currently in a serious condition.

A helicopter is now on scene to airlift the man to hospital.

Both lanes of the Toowoomba Karara Rd were closed to all traffic for a period of time but have now reopened.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

More updates to come.

Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Motorcyclist, car collision closes highway

    Motorcyclist, car collision closes highway

    Breaking Westpac Helicopter en route to location

    • 8th Nov 2018 8:32 AM
    Affordable housing a hotbed issue for Clarence

    Affordable housing a hotbed issue for Clarence

    Politics Have you been stung by rising rental prices in the Clarence Valley?

    Shark patrol drone to keep swimmers safe

    premium_icon Shark patrol drone to keep swimmers safe

    News Drones will be in use at Yamba Main Beach this summer

    • 8th Nov 2018 8:36 AM
    Zaffis hanging in ten

    premium_icon Zaffis hanging in ten

    Surfing Zaffis' spot in world qualifier

    • 8th Nov 2018 8:43 AM

    Local Partners