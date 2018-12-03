Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was taken to hospital in a serious condition after he was stabbed at a Miami address last night
A man was taken to hospital in a serious condition after he was stabbed at a Miami address last night
Crime

Man in ‘serious condition’ after stabbing

by Michael Saunders
3rd Dec 2018 6:51 AM

A MAN was rushed to hospital in a serious condition after he was stabbed a number of times at a Gold Coast home last night.

At about 11pm two men at an address in Mountain View Avenue, Miami became involved in a physical altercation with one of the men being in possession of a knife.

As a result of the incident, one of men received a number of stab wounds to his back, stomach and leg.

The injured man was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

Police say the two men are known to each other with both men currently assisting police with their inquiries.

Investigations are continuing.

crime gold coast miami stabbing

Top Stories

    Police seize 70kg of marijuana after stopping erratic driver

    Police seize 70kg of marijuana after stopping erratic driver

    Crime THE erratic driving was probably a dead giveaway.

    GALLERY: Carols by Candlelight 2018

    premium_icon GALLERY: Carols by Candlelight 2018

    Community Record-breaking crowds at the annual Carols by Candlelight

    'I was in tears': Tireless volunteer wins state's top award

    premium_icon 'I was in tears': Tireless volunteer wins state's top award

    Community South Grafton advocate nationally recognised

    MISSING: Have you seen this man?

    MISSING: Have you seen this man?

    News Police have concerns for missing man's welfare

    • 3rd Dec 2018 8:35 AM

    Local Partners