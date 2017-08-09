Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
JUNE, 1999: Streets Ice Cream logo, 06/99. Logos
JUNE, 1999: Streets Ice Cream logo, 06/99. Logos
Offbeat

Man in the cooler after stealing an ice cream truck

Michael Nolan
16th Dec 2019 12:13 PM | Updated: 2:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHERBOURG man's attempt to beat the heat landed him in police custody after he stole a truck laden with ice cream.

Police allege the 28-year-old man stole a Streets Ice Cream truck from a Puma service station in Maryborough at 6.45am.

The man drove the truck to Cherbourg but lost control on Barambah Ave.

He crashed near a store, at about 8.15am.

Police arrested and charged the man with stealing a vehicle, obstructing police, breeching bail, unlicensed driving and common nuisance.

He is due to appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court later today.

Early reports suggest most of the ice cream survived the crash and were later rescued by another Streets truck.

cherbourg crime editors picks kingaroy crime stolen vehicle streets ice cream toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOLIDAY TRAFFIC: Best times to hit the road this Christmas

        premium_icon HOLIDAY TRAFFIC: Best times to hit the road this Christmas

        News Looking to get away for the Christmas holidays? Here are the best times to start your journey and tips to avoid the traffic

        Courageous Cribb puts up a fight against the odds

        premium_icon Courageous Cribb puts up a fight against the odds

        Boxing The Grafton boxer fought valiantly under tough conditions last night.

        Clarence legend helps deliver record-breaking album

        premium_icon Clarence legend helps deliver record-breaking album

        Music The critically acclaimed album debuted loudly and proudly in the top position

        REVEALED: Your first look at new hospital centre’s plans

        premium_icon REVEALED: Your first look at new hospital centre’s plans

        Health Take a look at the plans for Grafton’s new health facility, the hospital ambulatory...