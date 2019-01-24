PHOTOS: Tree falls on man near popular beach

Emergency services at the scene at Lennox Head, where a tree has fallen on a man.

UPDATE 4.50pm: A SPOKESMAN from Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter said they were tasked to Lennox Head this afternoon after reports a man was injured when strong winds blew a tree over.

He said the 65-year-old male was believed to have been sitting under the tree when it fell and eight people helped lift the tree from the patient.

The patient received head and shoulder injuries.

The patient treated by paramedics and helicopters clinical team and will be flown to Lismore Base Hospital reported in a stable condition.

UPDATE 3.50pm: A MAN in his mid 60s has lacerations to his neck and possible concussion after a tree fell on him at Pacific Parade, Lennox Head this afternoon.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene, but the patient was assessed and transferred to Lismore Base Hospital by road ambulance.

Original story: A MAN has been injured after a tree fell on him at Lennox Head.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to the scene at Pacific Parade shortly after 2.30pm.

She said a tree had fallen onto a male, who was believed to have been initially trapped.

She said the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter had been tasked to the scene, along with three ambulances.

One ambulance is on scene.

More details to come.