UPDATE: Boy seriously injured in farm forklift accident

A man has reportedly been injured by a forklift at an Amamoor farm.

UPDATE 7am Monday:

THE victim of a farming accident in the Mary Valley yesterday involving a forklift was a boy not a man as first thought, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman has confirmed.

Emergency crews rushed to a pineapple farm at Amamoor on Meddleton Rd after the boy's leg was run over by a forklift about 1pm.

The boy was treated at the scene for serious abominable, pelvis and leg injuries, before he was taken in a serious but stable condition to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

SUNDAY:

