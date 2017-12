The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to a rural property near Bucca, north west of Coffs Harbour for reports that a 23-year-old male had suffered a chest injury whilst dirt bike riding on a rural property.

The motorbike rider was initially treated by local NSWA Paramedics before being further assisted by the critical care medical team from the Rescue Helicopter.

The patient has been transported to Gold Coast University Hospital for further treatment.