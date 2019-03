FORKLIFT ACCIDENT: A man in his 60s was transported to Gympie Hospital after a worksite accident earlier today.

A PEDESTRIAN was hit with a forklift at the Gympie Industrial Estate south of Gympie.

The man in his 60s was seriously hurt in the leg at a work site on Drummond Drive in Glanmire.

Queensland Ambulance Service and critical care paramedics attended the scene.

The man was taken to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.