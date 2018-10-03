Knifeman arrested after stabbing on London train

ONE man has been injured in a "serious stabbing" on a packed commuter train in East London, police say.

The knifeman has been arrested after the stabbing on a London Overground train at Hackney Central station, about 6pm local time.

The Sun reports panicked commuters sparked a mini-stampede during the rush-hour incident.

One witness Leon Bruff said he was in the same carriage as the knifeman. He claimed passengers "trampled over each other" to escape.

Mr Bruff told The Sun the knifeman yelled: ""Don't mess with me, I'll kill you."

"I saw loads of people running towards me … and a woman said: 'There is a guy with a knife' and that he had stabbed someone on the train," witness Nick Renaud-Komiya told The Guardian.

It was mayhem. I was on the train too. Abt a minute to Hackney Central station. I saw the man waving the knife and rambling inaudible words. We were all terrified! The guy who got stabbed was running until he collapsed. Bleeding from the chest. — Bunmi Ogunleye (@Obunm) October 2, 2018

He said he then saw the knifeman coming towards the walkway.

"He had the knife in his hand. The police came within a minute-and-a-half. They grabbed him and he was shouting (but) I couldn't make anything out."

Police said they were appealing for information about the attack.

"Just after 6pm, BTP officers, along with colleagues from the Metropolitan police service, were called to a report of a man having being stabbed at Hackney Central Overground Station," a police statement said.

Full on stampede on the train after a man was attacked on the train coming into Hackney Central, 5 feet away from where I was sitting, people dropped phones and bags, hope victim is OK. — Hazel Orton (@hazeletonham) October 2, 2018

"The London Ambulance Service has taken the victim to hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries. A man has been arrested.

"Police are asking that anyone who was at Hackney Central Overground station and saw anything suspicious to please get in touch."

The station has since reopened to the public.