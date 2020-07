A 39-year-old male was transported to Coffs Harbour Hospital on Saturday morning, July 11, after colliding with a tree on Bark Hut Rd near Woolgoolga.

A 39-year-old male was transported to Coffs Harbour Hospital on Saturday morning, July 11, after colliding with a tree on Bark Hut Rd near Woolgoolga.

A 39-YEAR-OLD male has been transported to Coffs Harbour Hospital after colliding with a tree on Bark Hut Rd while trail biking this morning.

The man sustained a number of injuries including abdominal trauma and suspected multiple fractured ribs.

After colliding with a tree at 60km/h, the man is currently being treated for his injuries at the Coffs Harbour base.

It is reported the man was wearing a helmet when the incident occurred.