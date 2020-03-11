Menu
A man installed homemade speed bumps to keep children away from his home. Picture: 7 News
Lifestyle

Man installs speed bumps to scare off kids

by Staff writers
11th Mar 2020 8:21 AM

A man who was sick to death of hearing the sound of children playing outside his home has taken the unusual step of making his own speed bumps to keep the kids away.

The man, who lives in a suburb in the north of Perth, told 7 News he didn't hate children but the sound of them playing "p***es me off on a daily basis".

While the man, identified as Steve, acknowledged he didn't own the path, he said the sound of eight to 10 children playing "right outside" his home had caused significant aggravation. He said it was made worse by hearing it every day.

Steve, who lives in the suburb of Aveley said he felt the path was not intended for bicycles or tricycles.

 

Steve installed the speed bumps to keep children away from his home. Picture: 7 News
He said he wanted to take action after being aggravated by the noise. Picture: 7 News
One of Steve's neighbours told a reporter the homemade speed bumps were an "accident waiting to happen". He called the speed bumps "absurd".

He said people walking through with a pram, a physical disability, or those who are elderly could be at risk.

A report from 7 News claimed the planks had been bolted into the footpath.

Steve disputed the claims and said he'd not bolted the planks down.

The City of Swan reportedly removed the planks earlier this week.

