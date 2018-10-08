Man jailed after hitting partner

A SOUTH Grafton man who punched his former partner in the head during a heated argument faced Grafton Local Court last week.

Tyson Dean Stoker, 23, entered a guilty plea to contravening a restriction in place by an apprehended violence order, but pleaded not guilty to common assault and damaging property from August 21.

In court, police gave evidence that around 9am on August 21 Stoker went to the victim's residence, and the pair argued.

The victim, feeling unsafe, attempted to call relatives when Stoker punched her on the side of her head.

Stoker then left the room the victim was in and kicked a child safety door, before he hit a pre-existing hole in a fibro wall and made it bigger.

The court hear that Stoker, while still yelling abuse, then hit a mailbox at the front of the house, destroying the wooden post and significantly damaging the mailbox.

Police arrived shortly after and Stoker was arrested and charged.

In a hearing in Grafton Local Court on Wednesday, Magistrate Jeff Linden found Stoker guilty and sentenced him to 12 months in prison, with a non-parole period of one month and 12 days.