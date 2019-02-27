Man jailed after refusing to follow court orders

BEHIND BARS: A South Grafton man has been jailed after failing to comply with a community corrections order.

AFTER refusing to comply with the conditions of his original sentence of a community corrections order for assaulting a police officer, a magistrate had little other choice but to send a South Grafton man to jail.

Khale Brent Gardiner, 27, appeared in Grafton Local Court on Monday, after pleading guilty to continuing intoxicated behaviour after a move-on direction, assaulting a police officer in execution of duty and armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, dating from November 10 last year.

Gardiner initially received a 12-month community corrections order for the offences, however was called back to court after he refused to follow the Community Corrections supervision requirements of the sentence.

Gardiner's solicitor Michael Lantis said his client was a private person, and objected to the intrusion on his life by the sentence. Mr Lantis said his client acknowledges he made a mistake, and regrets his actions.

According to police facts, at 1.30am on November 10 last year police patrolling the Grafton CBD attempted to get a large number of people in Market Square to leave the area, when an argument began and a bottle was thrown.

Several people started to swear and abuse police when Gardiner approached an officer and said 'f--- the sergeant and f--- you" while holding a glass bottle.

Police attempted to take the bottle from him, however Gardiner threw the bottle at one of the officers. After police drew their Tasers Gardiner was arrested.

Magistrate Karen Stafford said with Gardiner refusing to comply with the original sentence, it left her with no other choice but send Gardiner to prison.

Ms Stafford said police need to be protected while they are doing their job.

Gardiner was sentenced to nine months behind bars, with a non-parole of three months.