Crime

Man jailed for killing ex-partner’s goldfish

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
5th Oct 2020 3:57 PM
A man has been jailed for pouring bleach into his ex-girlfriend's fish tank and killing her goldfish.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim, had been in an on-again, off-again relationship with the woman.

The Townsville District Court heard the man harassed his ex-partner over a period of a year, including calling her on the phone, stalking her in his car and stealing her dog.

Crown prosecutor Tom Hancock said a video had been captured of the man killing the woman's goldfish.

"Over all the offences he called her a number of horrible names and on some occasions, threatened to kill her," he said.

"The video of him pouring bleach in her fish tank is particularly sadistic and threatening."

The man pleaded guilty to stalking and four charges of contravention of a domestic violence order.

The court heard the man had previous convictions for stalking.

NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CRISIS SERVICES

  1. 1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732
  2. Australian Childhood Foundation: 1800 176 453
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. LifeLine: 13 11 14
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
  6. Relationships Australia: 1300 364 277

Defence barrister Harvey Walters presented to Judge Julie Dick SC a letter written by the man's father who admitted his son needed professional help.

Judge Dick SC told the man his behaviour was "childish", "overly dramatic" and "deplorable".

"People have relationships that break up constantly and most people are either sad, they might be depressed, they might need to get a mental health plan but they don't kill goldfish," she said.

"You need to get a grip."

After Judge Dick SC declared the 320 days spent in pre-sentence custody as time already served, she sentenced the man to two years' jail with immediate parole.

