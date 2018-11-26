Man jailed over $500,000 of stolen cigarettes

By Sam McKeith

A MAN caught with $500,000 of stolen cigarettes in Northern NSW has been sentenced to four months behind bars.

David Michael Bell, 39, was handed the four-month fixed prison term by deputy magistrate Michael Allen in Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Monday.

The court was told the charge was one of several flowing from a police pursuit allegedly involving Bell in the state's north on December 31, 2016.

Bell entered a plea of guilty on November 11 to a charge of having suspected stolen goods in custody in relation to the cigarettes, the court was told.

Defence lawyer Leonie Gittani conceded that a period of imprisonment for her client was appropriate, noting Bell was already in custody on other matters.

Ms Gitanni said Bell was awaiting judgment in the NSW District Court relating to the alleged pursuit and had been in custody since December 2016.

Mr Allen backdated the four-month sentence to November 12.

Bell, who appeared via video link, showed little emotion during the brief hearing.