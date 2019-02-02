Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has died and a woman is in a serious condition after a two car crash in Currumbin Valley this morning
A man has died and a woman is in a serious condition after a two car crash in Currumbin Valley this morning
News

Man killed after horror crash in Gold Coast hinterland

by Michael Saunders
2nd Feb 2019 1:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died and a woman remains in a serious condition after a two-vehicle crash in Currumbin Valley this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Currumbin Creek Rd and Tallebudgera Connection Rd at 6.35am after two vehicles had collided.

A male driver and female passenger were trapped in the vehicle with the man declared deceased at the scene.

The female passenger, believed to be aged in her 70s, was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

A man was also taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with neck pain.

A Forensic Crash Unit team are investigating the incident.

The intersection remains blocked off to all traffic as police await for a tow truck to arrive.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

In an unrelated matter, a woman aged in her 30s was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with a significant arm injury after a bus and pedestrian crash on Austinville Rd, Austinville at 10pm last night.

crash currumbin valley fatality gold coast hinterland

Top Stories

    Organisers thrilled with support for Lawrence Farmers market

    premium_icon Organisers thrilled with support for Lawrence Farmers market

    News 'We're quite happy with how many people came out and the community support that they've shown us, I can't tell you how excited we are to have this.'

    • 2nd Feb 2019 11:54 AM
    New warning for $2 billion My Health Record

    premium_icon New warning for $2 billion My Health Record

    Health Most medical specialists can't use the record in their clinics

    Gunpoint arrest after cross-border car chase

    premium_icon Gunpoint arrest after cross-border car chase

    Crime Speeds of up to 200kph reached before violent arrest

    YOUR PICS: Clarence Kids go back to school

    premium_icon YOUR PICS: Clarence Kids go back to school

    Feature More than 100 cute kids head back to class