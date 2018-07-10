Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The tourists were in Roatan. Picture: James Willamor
The tourists were in Roatan. Picture: James Willamor
News

Honeymooners in horror fatal zip line collision

by Jackie Salo
10th Jul 2018 11:19 AM

A MAN on his honeymoon was killed and his wife seriously injured in a freak accident involving a zip line in Honduras, according to reports.

Egael Tishman, 24, and Shif Fanken, 27, collided with each other over a treetop canopy near Roatan, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

The newlywed couple was reportedly on a cruise that stopped in the popular tourist destination, about 257 kilometres from Tegucigalpa.

Officials said that Ms Fanken became stuck on the zip line cable and her husband crashed into her.

Roatan Island in Honduras.
Roatan Island in Honduras.

"The girl stayed halfway on the cable and the guy came from behind and hit her," local firefighter Wilmer Guerrero told La Prensa newspaper.

Ms Fanken was rushed to a hospital in serious condition and later flown to another facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Her newlywed husband's body will be sent back to Israel for burial, according to JTA.

 

 

 

This story originally appeared on the NY Post and has been republished with permission.

collision editors picks fatal honeymooners zip line

Top Stories

    Joyce Clague a woman of her people

    Joyce Clague a woman of her people

    News Exhibition honours the pioneering work by the prominent Yaegl elder and long-time activist for Indigenous rights here and across the nation

    • 10th Jul 2018 10:00 AM
    Understrength Ghosts clinch minor premiership

    premium_icon Understrength Ghosts clinch minor premiership

    Rugby League WICKS knows his side has more left in it.

    COUNCIL: Iluka yoga and surf resort could be approved

    COUNCIL: Iluka yoga and surf resort could be approved

    Council News What's happening at council?

    • 10th Jul 2018 10:22 AM
    Ramornie Handicap and Grafton Cup weather forecast

    Ramornie Handicap and Grafton Cup weather forecast

    News Will you be needing an umbrella or sunscreen?

    • 10th Jul 2018 10:20 AM

    Local Partners