Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Toowoomba man killed as ute smashes into tree

by Cloe Read
15th Jan 2019 6:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died after a single vehicle crash west of the Sunshine Coast on Monday afternoon.

The 40-year-old South Toowoomba man was pronounced deceased at the scene after sustaining critical injuries from the crash that occurred about 12.30pm in Proston.

Emergency services responded to initial reports of a ute hitting a tree, after it left the Mundubbera Durong Rd, where it is believed to have then rolled.

A 50-year-old Newtown man and a 26-year-old Wilsonton Heights man were passengers in the ute and were flown to Brisbane with suspected head, leg and chest injuries however were determined non-life threatening.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the crash.

The man's death brings the road toll to seven this year on Queensland roads.

More Stories

crash editors picks fatal proston ute

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Hotel's future revealed

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Hotel's future revealed

    News It's a question that has plagued Lower Clarence residents. Now there is an answer.

    Uni acceptance a dream come true

    premium_icon Uni acceptance a dream come true

    News 'I never thought about going to university'

    Final days for Brooms Head icon

    Final days for Brooms Head icon

    News Our wild one's health in serious decline

    Coffee van livin' la vida mocha

    premium_icon Coffee van livin' la vida mocha

    News Large cap with two sugars, the road workers coffee order

    • 15th Jan 2019 7:00 AM

    Local Partners