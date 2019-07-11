Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dog
Dog
Crime

Dad mauled to death by son's pet dog

11th Jul 2019 7:05 AM

A MAN has died in Melbourne after being mauled by a dog, while a women was left with serious injuries.

The incident occurred in Mill Park, in the city's northeast, at around 6.30pm last night.

Victoria Police said they were called to an address on Ancona Drive after reports a man, in his 60s, had been attacked by the animal.

The scene of a dog attack in Mill Park where a man was killed. Picture: Jake Nowakowski
The scene of a dog attack in Mill Park where a man was killed. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

"Upon attending the address, officers located a deceased man and a woman with serious injuries," the police said in a statement.

"Shots were fired by members to deter the dog from further attacking the woman and members and it was contained in the premises."

A dog being led away at the scene of the fatal attack. Picture: Jake Nowakowski
A dog being led away at the scene of the fatal attack. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

Efforts to capture the dog proved futile until a ranger eventually subdued it at around 10.30pm. The breed was thought to be an American staffordshire terrier.

The Herald Sun reported the dog was owned by the son of the dead man.

A woman in her 60s was also injured in the mauling, police said. She was taken to hospital for treatment where she is thought to be in a stable condition.

More Stories

death dog attack editors picks melbourne

Top Stories

    'Traumatised': Woman's evening destroyed in minutes

    premium_icon 'Traumatised': Woman's evening destroyed in minutes

    News 'I was gone for just two and a half minutes and when I got back I finished my beer and then, bam, I was off my face'

    2019 Grafton Cup preview - your guide to the big race

    premium_icon 2019 Grafton Cup preview - your guide to the big race

    Racing Carnival Ladbrokes head of content Thomas Hackett sums up each of the runners

    • 11th Jul 2019 6:20 AM
    GALLERY: Who was out and about on Ramornie Day

    premium_icon GALLERY: Who was out and about on Ramornie Day

    People and Places Three huge galleries of revellers on Ramornie Day

    Baby grabbed from woman's arms

    premium_icon Baby grabbed from woman's arms

    Crime Police arrive at scene to find angry, frustrated man