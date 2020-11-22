Menu
A man in his 50s has been killed by a shark.
Man killed by shark at WA beach

by Erin Lyons and Caroline Schelle
22nd Nov 2020 2:27 PM

A man in his 50s has died after being attacked by a shark off Cable Beach, in Broome, on Western Australia's north coast.

The man is understood to have been swimming by himself when the shark mauled his leg and bit off his hand just before 9am local time.

Emergency crews were called to the beach and CPR was carried out at the scene but the man, who is believed to be a Broome local, could not be saved.

Cable Beach is one of WA’s most popular tourist destinations. Picture: Richard Polden
"There was a very, very eerie feeling there, it's not the feeling you usually have when you're standing on this beautiful beach," Broome Advertiser editor Jakeb Waddell told Perth's 6PR radio station after visiting the scene.

The shark was shot after the fatal attack, he said.

The beach has been closed by local rangers. People are being urged to take extra care around the area.

Broome is not believed to have had a fatal shark attack since 1993.

Cable Beach, which stretches 22km and is 2000km north of Perth, is one of Western Australia's most popular tourist destinations.

Thousands of tourists descend upon the popular spot which is on the eastern Indian Ocean.

More to come

Originally published as Man killed by shark at WA beach

