Man 'ejected' from vehicle in crash in Northern NSW

A MAN has died in a crash on the Orara Way near Nana Glen overnight.

Police said about 8.50pm on Saturday, a Holden Commodore was travelling north on Orara Way, Nana Glen, north west of Coffs Harbour, when it left the road and crashed into a tree.

A male passenger, aged about 30, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The male driver received minor injuries and was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus for mandatory blood and urine tests.

Police said his age is not available at this stage.

Orara Way was closed, with diversions in place.

The Crash Investigation Unit examined the scene and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.