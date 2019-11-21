Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man killed in fatal heavy vehicle crash on M1

Jodie Callcott
by
21st Nov 2019 10:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has died in a fatal motor vehicle incident at Tweed Heads.

About 11.30am Thursday a 47-year-old man was driving a heavy vehicle south on the M1 at Tweed Heads, when it appears he suffered a medical episode.

The vehicle veered to the left and hit a guard rail for a distance of about 100m before becoming stationary.

Emergency services attended, and the man was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital, where he was died.

There was minor damage to both the vehicle and guard rail.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District will prepare a report for the Coroner.

editors picks fatal crash m1 tweed heads

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dave Graney to get his groove on in South Grafton

        premium_icon Dave Graney to get his groove on in South Grafton

        Music Maverick performer reflects upon his rocky start, why he quit drinking, industry traps and how he and his wife survived working together for four decades

        Your guide to gigs this weekend and beyond

        premium_icon Your guide to gigs this weekend and beyond

        Music Check out where all the touring bands and your local favourites are playing

        DONATE: Dig deep for Clarence Christmas Bushfire Appeal

        DONATE: Dig deep for Clarence Christmas Bushfire Appeal

        Community The Daily Examiner, 2GF and Grafton District Services Club have joined forces to...

        RISING RENEGADE: Leeson relishing role with WBBL side

        premium_icon RISING RENEGADE: Leeson relishing role with WBBL side

        Cricket Leeson’s chances were few and far between at the Sydney Sixers but a move to the...