WORKPLACE INCIDENT: A 45-year-old Gladfield man has died after becoming trapped in a hay accumulator overnight.
News

Man killed in farm incident near Warwick

Elyse Wurm
by
7th Nov 2018 9:06 AM

>>LATEST: Prominent horse identity killed in farm incident

A 45-YEAR-OLD man has died in a serious workplace incident at Gladfield overnight.

The Gladfield man was found by a fellow worker trapped in machinery on a farm but could not be revived.

Warwick Police Station officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said the incident occurred on a farm between 11pm and 12.30am.

"Unfortunately a male person has been located trapped between the tray and the frame of the hay accumulator," Snr-Sgt Deacon said.

"He was located by a worker who was not present at the time (the man was injured) but arrived soon after.

"He freed the deceased and commenced CPR until QAS arrived, however, the deceased could not be revived."

Paramedics were called to the scene about 11.46pm where the man had sustained critical injuries.

Snr-Sgt Deacon said the man died at the scene.

Police investigations are continuing this morning and a report is being prepared for the coroner.

The family of the man has been advised.

fatal hay accumulator queensland ambulance services tractor crash warwick police workplace incident
