A man has died following a single-vehicle accident on the Gold Coast overnight.

A man has died following a single-vehicle accident on the Gold Coast overnight.

A MAN has died following a crash at Parkwood, on the Gold Coast last night.

Police say the 64-year-old driver died after the car he was driving struck a concrete gutter and hit a tree.

The incident occurred about 6pm on Captain Cook Drive.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.