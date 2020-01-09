Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 51-year-old man died after a truck door apparently collapsed on top of him while he was working on a farm.
A 51-year-old man died after a truck door apparently collapsed on top of him while he was working on a farm.
News

Man dies after farm truck door falls on him

by Ulises Izquierdo
9th Jan 2020 7:18 PM

A 51-year-old man has died at a farm in central Victoria, after a truck door apparently collapsed on top of him.

Emergency services were called to a property in Baringhup, near Bendigo, around 11.50pm on Wednesday.

Police said they found the Baringhup West man dead at the scene.

The circumstances of the death are not treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner, police said.

Early Worksafe investigations suggest the man was working on an empty semi-trailer at the farm when the rear gate of the vehicle fell on him.

death farm accident workplace death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Year in review: best live gigs of 2019

        premium_icon Year in review: best live gigs of 2019

        Entertainment From pop stars to comedians, legendary rockers and country greats, the Valley drew in some of Australia’s great entertainers last year

        Hear the sounds of Italy in South Grafton tonight

        premium_icon Hear the sounds of Italy in South Grafton tonight

        Entertainment Melbourne based outfit Santa Taranta set to take the Pelican Playhouse stage

        Maclean mourns one of their own

        premium_icon Maclean mourns one of their own

        News Hundreds turn out to farewell renowned piper, Alistair Wallace

        BEHIND THE DESK: Is the BBL consistent with punishment?

        premium_icon BEHIND THE DESK: Is the BBL consistent with punishment?

        Cricket Often seen as harsh, are they making the right calls when it comes to punishment...