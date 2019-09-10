Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man killed in motorbike crash on Granite Belt

Tara Miko
by
10th Sep 2019 3:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died in a motorbike crash south-west of Stanthorpe on the Granite Belt.

The man, aged in his 50s, died at the scene of the crash at Nundubbermere, a small locality about 20km from Stanthorpe.

The crash on Murphys Crossing Rd near Stanthorpe Texas Rd was reported about 12.15pm.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death, but it is not believed to be connected to the recent bushfires.

Southern Region Assistant Commissioner Mike Condon confirmed police were investigating the fatality.

"There is nothing to suggest it has anything to do with the fire or smoke associated with the fire," he said.

"It is early days at this stage.

"There are people on the ground trying to establish what has occurred."

Police were trying to contact the man's family and next of kin.

editors picks fatal crash granite belt mike condon motorbike fatal
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    WATCH: Fire fighting aircraft in action over Yamba

    premium_icon WATCH: Fire fighting aircraft in action over Yamba

    News LOW-flying planes and helicopters, including the RFS 737 Large Air Tanker, have been a regular sight in the skies above Yamba today.

    RFS issues notice over water replacement

    RFS issues notice over water replacement

    Rural Landowners urged to contact DPI if affected

    ON THE GROUND: Photos from Shark Creek firefront

    premium_icon ON THE GROUND: Photos from Shark Creek firefront

    News PHOTOS from the dramatic scenes of the fire as it impacts villages

    Offenders evacuated from Corrective Services property

    premium_icon Offenders evacuated from Corrective Services property

    News Tabulam property is home to a court-ordered diversionary program