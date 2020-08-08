Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man killed while clearing trees on property near Lismore

Rebecca Lollback
by
8th Aug 2020 8:42 AM | Updated: 11:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A REPORT will be prepared for the information of the Coroner after a man died while working on a property about 20km north of Lismore.

Emergency services were called to the property on Cox Road, at Koonorigan, after the man was found trapped by a fallen tree about 7.20pm on Friday.

He died at the scene.

Officers from Richmond Police District have been told the 67-year-old man was clearing trees on the property when the incident occurred.

SafeWork NSW will be notified of the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

lismore safework
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New therapy program surfing into Yamba this week

        Premium Content New therapy program surfing into Yamba this week

        Health The initiative combines a love of the ocean with the importance of mental health

        • 8th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
        Returning residents prohibited from landing locally

        Premium Content Returning residents prohibited from landing locally

        News NSW residents returning from Victoria will only be allowed one option to re-enter...

        North Coast Football games called off amid COVID concerns

        Premium Content North Coast Football games called off amid COVID concerns

        Soccer North Coast Football NPL Youth sides were set to travel to Lake Macquarie today but...

        • 8th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
        Redmen fly-half goes toe to toe with former Wallaby

        Premium Content Redmen fly-half goes toe to toe with former Wallaby

        Rugby Union Smidt is ready to rise to the challenge against a former international and Super...