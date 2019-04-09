Man led astray by bad crowd sentenced

Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court generic Townsville

TOO much time on his hands, and hanging out with the wrong crowd led a 21-year-old man to brandish a metal pole outside a man's property, a magistrate says.

Jason Bowles appeared before Grafton Local Court yesterday charged with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Bowles pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order with no supervision and 200 hours of community service.

Magistrate Karen Stafford said Bowles was clearly "hanging around the wrong people” who "got into trouble, and get you into trouble”.

Ms Stafford assessed the charges to be fairly serious, and required "some degree of planning”.

"You had a metal pole, and it is at the victim's home, he had an eight-year-old child in the house,” she said.

"Imagine how scared the child would have been.”