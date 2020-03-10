Menu
The fight broke out at the Southport Courthouse. Picture: Scott Fletcher.
Crime

Man left with bloodied lip after courthouse punch up

by Lea Emery and Jacob Miley
10th Mar 2020 1:35 PM
A MAN was left with a bloody lip after he was allegedly punched outside a Southport courtroom.

Witnesses were left stunned when a man punched another man outside courtroom nine on level two at the Southport Courthouse.

A number of police prosecutors and police officers were in the waiting area when the fight broke out just before 10am today.

Bangs could be heard inside the courtroom when the fight took place.

One witness told the Bulletin they heard one man insult the other man before punching him in the head.

Police officers and prosecutors immediately separated the pair.

The alleged victim was spotted going into the bathroom to wash his bleeding face.

It is not clear what started the fight.

Neither man has been cooperative with police.

Police are investigating.

