The Kalinga man, who was linked to the council, will face three charges of forgery.
News

CCC: Man linked to Ipswich council charged with forgery

Hayden Johnson
by
15th May 2018 4:58 PM | Updated: 6:02 PM

THE Crime and Corruption Commission has charged a 47-year-old man with forgery after an investigation linked to the Ipswich City Council.

The Kalinga man, who was linked to the council, will face three charges of forgery contrary to section 488 of the Criminal Code and is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on 5 June 2018.

The CCC will allege in court that the man knowingly submitted fraudulent invoices for payment by the Ipswich City Council, in relation to a profitable community event.

"As the CCC's investigation remains ongoing and this matter is now before the court, the CCC is unable to comment further," a spokesman said. 

The CCC is an independent agency combating major crime and reducing corruption for the benefit of the Queensland community.

Ipswich Queensland Times

